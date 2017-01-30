China urges continuing search for Chinese tourists in boat accident

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday asked Malaysia to maintain its search and rescue effort for Chinese nationals from a boat that sank off Malaysia's Sabah State on North Borneo on Saturday evening.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also expressed hope that Malaysia would report the developments promptly.



"In the meantime, China hopes the Malaysian side will carry out fair and objective investigation to find out the truth as early as possible," said Geng.



According to Chinese Foreign Ministry, 20 Chinese tourists had been rescued, with three dead and five missing.



Geng expressed deep condolences to the victims, adding that the Chinese Consulate General's Office based in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, had sent staff to coordinate rescue work with the search and rescue center.



The boat carrying 31 people, including 28 tourists from China, went missing on Saturday after sailing from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia to Pulau Mengalum, a popular tourist island, some 60 km west to Kota Kinabalu.

