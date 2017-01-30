Large Neolithic site discovered in NW China

Archaeologists have discovered a large Neolithic ruin dating back more than 5,000 years in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



The site, covering over one million square meters, was found in Yulin City following a six-month excavation, according to the provincial archaeology institute.



Dwellings and ditches made between 3000 B.C. and 1000 B.C. have been discovered in seven sites.



The ruin is identified as belonging to the late Yangshao Culture period and the early Longshan Culture period of the Neolithic Age.



The Yangshao Culture originated on the middle reaches of the Yellow River and is considered an important part of Chinese civilization.



Shaanxi has 2,040 ruins of the Yangshao Culture, accounting for 40 percent of the country's total.

