Russia's Lukoil in talks with Iran over oilfield development

Russia's Lukoil company hopes to reach an agreement with Iran to develop two oilfields in the country, Press TV reported on Monday.



Talks with the National Iranian Oil Company are underway about developing the Ab Teymour and Mansouri oilfields in western Iran, said Gati al-Jebouri, Lukoil's head of upstream operations in the Middle East.



Lukoil had done "significant amount of analysis as to how potentially develop the project," and presented its technical proposals and views to the Iranian side, Press TV quoted al-Jebouri as saying.



"We would like to have some decision during the first half of 2017 from the Iranian side but there are no strict deadlines to this process," al-Jebouri said.



He said the two sides would start negotiations on contractual terms if the development plans were accepted by the Iranian side.



Lukoil is currently developing the second phase of West Qurna oilfield in neighboring Iraq, Press TV said.

