Tourists feed black-headed gulls in SW China's Yunnan

Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 31, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists pose for photos with black-headed gulls at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists watch black-headed gulls at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists watch black-headed gulls at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo:Xinhua