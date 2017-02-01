UN Security Council expresses grave concern over situation in eastern Ukraine

The United Nations on Tuesday expressed "grave concern" over the situation in eastern Ukraine.



The members of the Security Council expressed "grave concern" about the dangerous deterioration of the situation in the eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the local civilian population, says a UN Security Council press statement.



"The members of the Security Council condemned the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements along the contact line in Donetsk region that lead to deaths and injuries, including among civilians," the statement says.



"The members of the Security Council expressed their full support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underlined the need for strict compliance with Resolution 2202 (2015), which endorsed the 'Package of measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements.'



The members of the Security Council called for an immediate return to a ceasefire regime, the statement says.



Ukrainian forces and the insurgents clashed heavily for a third straight day at a town in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, which have claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians and fighters on both sides since Sunday.

