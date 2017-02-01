Popular Chinese teenage star speaks on quality education at UN forum

Wang Yuan, a member of China’s well-known teenage boy band TFBOYS, attends the 6th UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum at the UN headquarters in New York between Jan 30 to Jan 31, 2017. Photo:CRIENGLISH.com

A popular Chinese teenage star Yuan Wang on Tuesday spoke here at a UN youth forum and called for equal access to quality education for young people worldwide.Wang, member of the famous Chinese boy band TFboys, told the crowd that China has 278 million young people, the second largest youth population in the world, and he is fortunate to work with the UN to inspire China's young generation to promote a set of global goals aiming to end poverty, promote gender equality and combat climate change.The goals, know as sustainable development goals (SDGs), are outlined in the UN-facilitated 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. There is one goal asking for complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education by year 2030."My passion for 2030 is that every young person can access good quality education; girls have the same potential to achieve amazing things as boys," said Wang.The Jan. 30-31 youth forum is aimed at trying to involve the efforts of youth to eradicate poverty and promote prosperity across the world. It brings youth leaders worldwide and gives them an opportunity to engage with police-makers and civil society representatives to discuss on the SDGs.