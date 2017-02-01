S. Korea's exports rise 11.2 pct in January

South Korea's exports rose 11.2 percent in January from a year earlier, posting a double-digit growth for the first time in four years, a government report showed on Wednesday.



Exports, which account for about half of the export-driven economy, reached 40.3 billion US dollars in January, up 11.2 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



It was the first double-digit monthly increase since January 2013, maintaining an upward momentum for the third consecutive month.



The export expansion was led by semiconductor exports, which reached the country's monthly high of 6.4 billion dollars. Petrochemical product shipments amounted to 3.5 billion dollars, the biggest since December 2014.



Exports to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, jumped 13.5 percent in January, logging the first double-digit growth in almost three and a half years.



Imports advanced 18.6 percent from a year earlier to 37.1 billion dollars in January, sending the trade surplus to 3.2 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 60 months in a row.

