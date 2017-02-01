Chile to help Mexico against US protectionism

The Chilean government on Tuesday expressed its support for Mexico after the announcement by US President Donald Trump
that he would build a border wall between the two countries and have Mexico pay for it.
"All with Mexico in these difficult times. Against protectionism, more integration, against walls, bridges," wrote Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz on social network.
Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 25 ordering a wall to be built along the southern border of the US
This generated a wave of concern and indignation in Mexico, with President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelling a meeting with Trump in Washington.
On Monday, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray thanked countries of Latin America and the world for the solidarity they had shown Mexico.
He explained that nations from Latin America, the Caribbean, as well as "governments from Europe and other latitudes" had offered their help to Mexico.
"We appreciate them all at this moment and it motivates us greatly to receive the backing of the world," said Videgaray.
Finally, Videgaray added that Mexico had received a lot of support from the US, including local governments, the media and civil society in general, "which has been encouraging and must be a motivation for us all."