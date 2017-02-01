European mainstream politicians fail to address real problems

It is a commonplace observation to suggest that the EU is suffering an existential crisis. The main question is what direction it will take in the future if it wants to regain the lost confidence of its citizens. For the time being, perspectives are grim and they become even darker because the new US President, Donald Trump
, does not care about the EU. Speaking to Bild and The Times, Trump downplayed its significance, saying he would not care whether it remains united or not. Trump also predicted that more countries will follow the UK in leaving.
European politicians reacted nervously. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke about "astonishment." European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici considered the idea of Brexit
being contagious "a bad fantasy." But is Trump really Europe's problem? Even if his approach will certainly jeopardize the transatlantic partnership, the EU should first look at and solve its own problems before criticizing the new US president.
Progress has been anemic in previous years. The delay in making important decisions, which could lead to the creation of a fiscal and a political union, and the insistence on the German-inspired fiscal pact, which does not prioritize growth, have caused a strong disenchantment among European citizens. Subsequently, the coming of millions of refugees from the Middle East and Africa in parallel with terror attacks in several European countries fueled a second wave of ire.
Within this unstable political and economic environment, populism has flourished. Partly, it has also grown due to the failures and unwillingness of the European political establishment to act in good or bad times. Nowadays, populism is synthesized around different aspects, which all start with the prefix "anti." These include anti-austerity, anti-globalization, anti-Eurozone, anti-EU, anti-establishment, anti-immigration and anti-Islam. Several political parties - of either the Right or the Left - have created slogans with the usage of all or some of these lemmas according to their orientation in order to attract voters and score political points.
Not all European countries share the same degree of populism. In France, for instance, the National Front principally invests in an anti-eurozone, anti-immigration and anti-Islam political rhetoric. In Spain, Podemos has started a political campaign against the establishment as well as against austerity and globalization. In Germany, the Alternative for Germany had employed an anti-eurozone communication strategy until the summer of 2015. Failing to gain significant political profits, it adjusted its policy toward the refugee crisis and started to stigmatize immigrants.
Although every populist political party in Europe has its own special characteristics and often do not hide their disagreements, together, they pose a serious threat to the EU. Populism was defeated in the recent presidential election of Austria. Nevertheless, the result of the December referendum in Italy outlined that populist parties are still strong as citizens tend to ignore the argumentation of political elites. Critical elections will soon take place. Netherland's general election in March will show if the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) of Geert Wilders can win the most seats in Parliament. Two months later, France will test the unthinkable scenario of seeing a right-wing leader - Marine Le Pen - coming to power. And in September, Chancellor Angela Merkel faces re-election for the fourth consecutive time amid internal pressure by both her own party and the opposition.
Α Chatham House study elaborates on the reasons why European citizens vote for populist extremist parties. According to the findings, their supporters are heavily concentrated among the lower middle classes and skilled or unskilled working class men, citizens who lack formal education and are economically insecure. In addition, their concerns about immigration and cultural diversity stem from economic grievances over jobs and social housing as well as from a belief that immigration, minority groups and diversity are threatening national culture. However, as long as the economic and refugee crises are not resolved and in some regions - for example in Southern Europe - populist parties will also gain supporters from higher rankings of the middle class and educated people.
For their part, European mainstream politicians tend to respond to populism by sending warning messages to citizens. They remain too distant from real problems which practically created the phenomenon. Even if their approach is rational, they fail to be persuasive about its necessity. In the end, they blame anyone but themselves for the crises.
All this will lead to a deadlock. And Trump is right in being pessimistic about the future of the EU. The author is a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn