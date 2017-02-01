Apple sales in China slide 12 percent, the only market posting a contraction

Apple Inc's sales in the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, once touted as the company's next growth engine, stood at $16.2 billion, down 12 percent, the only market posting a contraction.



The company announced its new quarter financial results on Tuesday (US time), stating it posted all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ending December 31, 2016, an increase of around 3 percent from the same quarter a year ago.



Apple's iPhone sales revenue registered $54.38 billion in the quarter, selling about 78 million units of iPhones, better than market expectation of 76.3 million units, domestic news portal yicai.com reported Wednesday.



However, the company's sales revenue in China saw a decrease of 12 percent, compared with an increase of 20 percent in Japan, 9 percent in the Americas and 3 percent in Europe.



Growth in local Chinese brands such as Huawei, OPPO and Vivo is rapid, squeezing the market share of international brands such as Apple and Samsung, according to a report on the website of market intelligence provider TrendForce on January 25.



Based on annual production units, China's Huawei, OPPO and Vivo entered into world's top five smartphone brands after Apple and Samsung in 2016, said the report.



It noted that the production volume of all Chinese brands for 2016 totaled 629 million units, exceeding the combined volume of 519 million units from Apple and Samsung.



Chinese smartphone makers together are expected to account for about 50 percent of the global market in 2017, posing even greater challenges to other international brands, according to TrendForce.



In 2016, Apple's performance fell short of expectations, with its iPhone production volume falling 11.5 percent annually to 209 million units in the year.



Apple's sales revenue in the fourth financial quarter ended on September 24, 2016 registered $46.85 billion, sliding 9 percent year-on-year. Its gross profit plunged 19 percent year-on-year to $9 billion.

