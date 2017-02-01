Chinese Asian Games athletes to get alternative accommodation after book row

Chinese athletes attending the 8th Asian Winter Games in Sapporo later this month are to be found alternative accommodation by the organizers.



The move follows a row over the original hotel rooms which were found to contain books which denied Japan's history of aggression, including the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, and the forced recruitment of "comfort women" before and during World War II.



An estimated 300,000 Chinese were massacred in the six weeks after the Japanese army occupied Nanjing. It was one of the worst atrocities committed by Japan against civilians in the 20th century.



To save cost, no athletes' village was built for the event. Instead, two local hotels, including the APA Hotel & Resort in Sapporo, were chosen as official designated reception hotels for those taking part in the Asian Games.



Chinese and South Korean athletes were scheduled to stay in rooms provided by the Japanese hotel chain.

