Combat work of wildfire underway in Chillan, Chile

A man participates in the combat work of a wildfire in the town of Santa Cruz de Cuca of the city of Chillan, in the province of Nuble, Chile, on Jan. 31, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday said her government will make all efforts to begin reconstruction and recovery process following the massive forest fires in the country. Photo:Xinhua

Members of the security forces participate in the surveillance work after a wildfire in the town of Portezuelo, in the province of Nuble, Chile, on Jan. 31, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday said her government will make all efforts to begin reconstruction and recovery process following the massive forest fires in the country. Photo:Xinhua