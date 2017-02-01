Beijing sees record high park visits over Spring Festival period

Major parks in Beijing received a record high of 460,000 tourists Tuesday, the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, according to authorities.
The number of tourists in 11 municipal parks and a garden museum on Tuesday was up 14 percent year on year, according to the municipal park administration center.
Temple fairs and cultural exhibitions, traditional events in the parks during Spring Festival
, attracted locals and tourists.
Since the week-long holiday began Friday, major parks in Beijing have attracted 1.37 million visitors.
The center forecast that the flow of tourists would fall in the next two days as the holiday comes to a close.
Beijing has had blue sky for most of the holiday period.