Bolivian official calls for LatAm integration against US protectionism

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/2/1 16:38:48





"Before the closing of borders, the protectionism happening in the United States, Latin American integration agreements are a fundamental tool to fight these blows to the Latin American market," Bolivian Economy Minister Luis Arce told a press conference.



The minister warned there would be an indirect effect if Latin American countries could not pursue free trade policies.



"We could feel an indirect effect. The policies of the United States can affect the neighborhood, which could in turn affect the national economy. The ministry is very attentive to what the US is doing, but also to Europe and the neighborhood," said Arce.



Also on Tuesday, Bolivian President Evo Morales questioned Trump's decision to build a border wall with Mexico.



He called on Mexico to rejoin the Group of 77 plus China, and help strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



"I invite Mexico to return to the G77, and together we can strengthen CELAC. United we will be the power that in its diversity builds global solidarity," Morales wrote online.

