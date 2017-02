Tourists visit lantern fair at Kaifeng in central China's Henan

Tourists walk through the rooster lantern during a lantern fair at Longting park in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2017 shows the giant lantern at a lantern fair at Longting park in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2017 shows the giant lanterns at a lantern fair at Longting park in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Longting park in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo: Xinhua