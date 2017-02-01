New York Philharmonic enchants audience with Chinese folk music

The New York Philharmonic on Tuesday enchanted an audience accustomed to European symphonic tradition by performing selections of famed Chinese folk music in its annual Chinese New Year Concert.
The concert, held at Lincoln Center, started with the cheerful "Spring Festival
Overture," a widely known piece in China.
The concert also featured Grammy Award-winning South Korean soprano Sumi Jo, who performed Chinese folk songs such as "A Little Path," "Three Rose Wishes" and "I Live Beside the Yangtze River."
"Eternal Joy," a concerto for trumpet composed by Chinese artist Chen Qigang and played by Alison Balsom, made its debut in the United States during the concert.
"The Chinese are coming up so quickly in the classic music world," Philharmonic Principal Flute Robert Langevin told Xinhua before the concert.
"Music is such an international language, it is one way for different countries and peoples to get together and help create world peace," Langevin said.
Victoria Li, who came all the way up from North Carolina, said she enjoyed the music so much that she felt so proud of the culture of her mother country.
Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States.