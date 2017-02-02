Zimbabwe to attend London fashion show for first time

Zimbabwe will for the first time participate in the International Fashion Show scheduled for February 17-21 in London.



The International Fashion Show (IFS) is an exhibition of emerging designers organized by the British Council during the London Fashion Week.



It is coordinated in collaboration with cultural institutions to showcase their countries' most promising designers in a way that reflects contemporary culture.



State-run news agency New Ziana on Wednesday quoted Kidd Hunta fashion label founder and designer Tafadzwa Moyo as saying that he was grateful to represent Zimbabwe at one of the biggest event in Europe.



"I am very happy to represent Zimbabwe at one of the biggest event in the world and representing my country is great for me," he said.



"This is an opportunity to showcase our country's culture through fashion and I hope I will find interested partners who will collaborate in our Zimbabwean brand.



British Council Zimbabwe director Sam Harvey said they nominated seven exceptional Zimbabwean fashion designers following an open call for expression of interest and Tafadzwa Moyo from Kidd Hunta menswear emerged the winner to represent Zimbabwe at the IFS.



"Tafadzwa will be exhibiting in the Next In Line category curated by Shonagh Marshall, Fashion Curator at Somerset House, together with 10 to 12 other designers from other countries as part of a group installation within the IFS," he said.



He added that Tafadzwa's participation in the IFS 2017 serves as an opportunity to create and promote a new generation of collaborations between artists and creative entrepreneurs.



Established in 2012, the IFS is now an annual event that engages and invites a range of people interested in fashion from journalists, bloggers and retailers to the general public.

