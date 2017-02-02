The Hague sees protest against Trump's entry ban

A few thousand people on Wednesday demonstrated against the ban proclaimed by US President Donald Trump
last week for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the United States.
Holding banners and chanting slogans, protestors included some leading figures from Dutch national politics showed up including Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher (PvdA, Labor) and Minister for Education, Culture and Science Jet Bussemaker.
Bussemaker called the entry ban by Trump a slap in the face to all those who fight for freedom and equality.
"I have thought for a long time that the closing of borders was nothing more than hollow campaign rhetoric, but those poisonous words have become reality," she said.