Irish police seize over 3 million euros worth of cannabis

Irish police said on Wednesday they have seized about 160 kg of cannabis herb with a street value of 3.2 million euros ($3.45 million) in an operation targeting at organized crime gangs.



The seizure was made on Tuesday afternoon in County Meath, just 50 km north of Dublin.



The seizure followed a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Drugs & Organized Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force supported by officers from the eastern region.



As part of the operation, a number of persons and vehicles were intercepted and a business premise was also searched.



Four Irish males, aged between 25 and 61, were arrested for drug trafficking offenses and are currently detained at local police stations.



According to Irish police, joint investigations by customs and police officers are continuing both domestically and internationally with regard to this significant seizure of controlled drugs destined for the Irish market.

