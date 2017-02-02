NATO chief to visit BiH

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is to pay a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Thursday, BiH Defense Minister Marina Pendes confirmed on Wednesday.



During his visit, Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet the chairman of BiH's Council of Ministers, Denis Zvizdic, members of the presidency, and other high officials of the country.



The secretary-general is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Army Hall in Sarajevo.



BiH officials are expected to update him on the improvements that the country has made on the path to NATO membership.

