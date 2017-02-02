Iran confirms recent ballistic missile test

Iran's Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan on Wednesday confirmed the recent ballistic missile test by his country, Tasnim news agency reported.
"The recent (missile) test was in line with our programs, and we will not allow any outsider to interfere in our defense affairs," Dehqan was quoted as saying.
Iran's missile test is by no means contradict the Iranian nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, nor United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, the minister said.
Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, to endorse a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.
The defense minister said that the country's missile tests are part of Iran's defense plans aimed at fulfilling its national interests, and no one or country could affect the country's plans and decisions.
He reiterated that Iran's missile program is for deterrence purposes.
Details of the recent missile test by the Islamic republic has not been publicized, but it was the first test by Iran after new US President Donald Trump
took office on Jan. 20.
On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Washington against fomenting new tension over the missile program of the Islamic republic.
Zarif expressed the hope that Iran's missile program would not be used as an excuse by the new US administration to create new tension for his country.
Iran's tests of missiles fall outside United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, Zarif said in a joint press conference with his visiting French counterpart.
The resolution only points to the ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, he said.
"We have announced that none of our ballistic missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads," Zarif said. "Iran would not allow others to decide on its defense program."