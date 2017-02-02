44 trafficked Myanmar victims repatriated from Thailand

A total of 44 trafficked Myanmar victims who were sold into forced labor, have been repatriated from Thailand, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday.



The victims, 22 men and 22 women, were handed over by the Thai police to the local Social Welfare Department at a temporary shelter in the border town of Myawaddy on Tuesday.



Victims will return home after completing an investigation process at the Youth Training Center in Mawlamyine over the next three days, Deputy Director of the Department U Myint Zaw said.



A total of 68 other Myanmar refugees, temporarily sheltered in Thai-Myanmar border camps, had also been repatriated by Thai authorities in October.

