China home collapses, many buried

An unknown number of people were buried in the debris after three residential buildings collapsed Thursday morning in Wenzhou, a rich industrial city in east China's Zhejiang Province.



The buildings were about five stories tall and were inhabited with people, sources with the local government said.



The accidents happened at around 8 a.m. in Baizhangji township of Wencheng county.



Rescue work is going on.