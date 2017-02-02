Lanterns in shape of rooster seen in NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/2/2 10:50:05
Lanterns in shape of rooster are seen in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 1, 2017. According to Chinese lunar calendar, the year 2017 is the year of the rooster. Photo: Xinhua

Posted in: CHINA
