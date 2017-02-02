Lion dance performed in Belgium to mark Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/2/2 10:55:35
People watch lion dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Antwerp, Belgium, on Feb. 1, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Posted in: WORLD
