Yunnan Culture Festival held in Beijing

Yunnan style folk dance Photo: Courtesy of Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace

Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace successfully held the 9th Yunnan Culture Festival on June 3. The festival started with a traditional Yunnan welcoming dance and a famous bamboo dance. During the festival, all the guests joined the Water Splash Ceremony to experience the real culture of the Dai ethnic minority in Yunnan. The joyful activity was followed by an outdoor feast that consisted of an authentic Yunnan buffet featuring Xishuangbanna barbeque, Yunnan rice noodles and Yunnan rice wine.As a representative of Yunnan culture in Beijing, Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace celebrates this water festival from May to June each year during the Yunnan Culture Festival. During the festival, colorful Yunnan costumes and décor create a celebratory atmosphere, and cultural dances and authentic Yunnan cuisine will be specially prepared. There will also be many activities designed for children to have fun with their parents.