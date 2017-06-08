Chinese firm vows to help Myanmar's investigation into the crash of a military plane it built

The China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) issued a statement on Thursday morning, offering all-out help to assist Myanmar in its investigation into the tragic military aircraft crash on Wednesday.



According to the statement, CATIC's representative in Myanmar learned from the Myanmese air force that their aircraft, which was built by CATIC, crashed Wednesday afternoon while flying from the city of Myeik in the country's southern Tanintharyi Region to the country's capital Yangon.



The statement mentioned that the crashed aircraft, codenamed No.5820, was handed by CATIC to the Myanmar air force in March 2016.



CATIC has sent its deepest condolences to the air force and the families of the deceased, and is prepared to collaborate with Myanmar to undertake a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash, the statement read.



The military transport aircraft suddenly lost contact with the ground and went missing with 104 passengers on board, including 90 military family members and 14 crew members, on Wednesday afternoon, the Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.



The wreckage of the crashed aircraft was found off the coast of Dawei township, also in Tanintharyi later on Wednesday, according to Myanmese military sources, Xinhua said.



The military insiders told Xinhua the tragedy might have been caused by poor weather conditions but this is yet to be determined as the black box has not yet been found.





