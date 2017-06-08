Favoritism and discrimination

Some employers judge employees' blood type, zodiac sign and hometown when offering jobs. Photo: Li Hao/GT





"It's just unfair," sighed Lei Chen (pseudonym), who was rejected in a job interview because of his zodiac sign.



"Later, I found out that they prefer Gemini and Libra, but I'm a Leo. I can accept failure if it's because of my bad performance and working capacity, but not for my zodiac sign," Lei sighed again.



In fact, employment discrimination has always been a highly discussed topic, and there was recent outcry when a report by the China Youth Daily website revealed that more than 75.7 percent of the interviewed graduates coming from 100 universities admit that they have been treated unfairly in the job market, and discriminatory standards such as where a person's hometown is and what zodiac sign they are have been used as deciding factors for employment.



"It's common that some employers set up hidden conditions when recruiting people, such as zodiac signs and blood type," said Liu Tong, who has been working as a human resource staff member for years.



Liu said the standards mostly depend on the employers' preferences and the team's comprehensive need. For example, one's zodiac sign can reveal some possible features of personality, which sometimes can be used to measure whether a person will fit in well with the team or get along with the boss. Comparatively speaking, Virgo is the most unwelcomed sign and is often considered as picky and hard to get along with.



"Blood types can also show a person's working style to some extent," she said. According to her, people with type A blood tend to be considered more careful and cautious, while those with B are more passionate and nimble. AB blood types are more likely to be reasonable and good at logic, while those with O blood are regarded as more happy and relaxed.



"A team needs different types of people to keep a balance and create a good working atmosphere. There is no good or bad judgment as to blood type," Liu said. "After all, each individual is different, and all this hidden information is for reference only."



Apart from the above factors, one's interest in online games or sports can also be a source of favoritism. For example, some employers prefer those who play King of Glory, a popular mobile game.



"In the last company I worked for, we had a QQ group for those who play King of Glory, and colleagues sometimes played together in their spare time. The head of the tech department took the lead," said Liu. Playing a game together can be a quick way to break the ice and build up close relationships in the office.



Meanwhile, employers sometimes pay attention to one's hometown. For example, a manager coming from the Northeast will add points to those candidates from the same region, according to Liu. In many cases, locals will have a better chance of getting the job compared with those coming from other areas. And for particular jobs, one's hometown can be used to measure his or her social connections. For example, banks often prefer employees that come from cities, instead of rural areas, since a stronger economical background and social connection would help the bank get more loans, she said.



However, Lei thinks these requirements are biased, discriminatory and stereotype individuals.



"If you don't give us a chance to see what we really are, you are actually shutting doors to the possibly the most suitable employees," he said. "After all, it is still an employer-dominated job market, and it's hard to avoid unfair and preferential treatment."