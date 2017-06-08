Patient injures pregnant nurse

A man surnamed Gong got drunk and was sent to a hospital in Tongzhou district in October. He lost his temper and kicked a pregnant nurse surnamed Wang. Recently, Gong and Wang reached agreement through the court's mediation, and Gong compensated Wang 5,000 yuan ($736), the Beijing Youth Daily reported.



Gong was sent to the hospital by his wife, who left and took his personal belongings when Gong was still in a coma. When Gong woke up, he thought Wang stole his things and beat her. Wang almost lost the baby, but the baby was safe after urgent treatment. Gong was then detained by the police.

