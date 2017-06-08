Outdoor barbecue stalls shut down

According to The Beijing Urban Management Bureau, 207 outdoor barbecue stalls were shut down in May, and the stall owners were fined 178,100 yuan altogether, the Beijing Daily reported.



The bureau accepts reports through the 96310 hotline. When people see illegal barbecue stalls, they can call the hotline and tell the bureau staff the detailed location of the stall.



After closing down the stalls, the air becomes better in Beijing, especially at night.



The bureau will intensify patrols on the street to prevent the stalls from going back to work.





