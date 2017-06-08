Customer sues beauty app

A woman surnamed Li sued Helijia, an app that offers in-home beauty services recently, saying the product the cosmetologist used during a facial treatment injured her eyes, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.



Li said the lotion applied to her face by a cosmetologist surnamed Tian from the Helijia app, went into her eyes and chemically burned her cornea. She showed the diagnosis she got from a public hospital to the court.



However, the representative of Helijia said Tian should bear direct responsibility.





