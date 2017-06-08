Zambian FA says transfer window to open next month

Zambia's governing football body announced on Wednesday that the country's second transfer window will open next month.



The general secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Ponga Liwewe said the transfer window will open on July 1, 2017, with clubs having a one month window to transact.



He however advised clubs to adhere to strict regulations during the transfer window following irregularities observed in the first transfer window.



According to a statement posted on the football governing body's website, some clubs were registering foreign players as Zambian nationals in order to avoid going through the required procedure on registration of foreign players.



"These players are staying and playing in Zambia illegally and the law will soon take its course," he said.



According to rules, foreign players require an international transfer certificate from the parent club to the receiving club through the FIFA matching system as well as a medical certificate, work permit and passport.



There has been a recent increase in foreign players in Zambia's premier football league.

