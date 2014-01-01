Chinese student organizations at foreign schools deny they interfere with academic freedom

Chinese student organizations in the US denied on Thursday that they have interfered with academic freedom on campuses, claiming politics is not part of their agenda.



"The Association of Chinese Students and Scholars at Yale (ACSSY) is, and has always been a non-political organization which was voluntarily set up by students," read a statement sent from the ACSSY to the Global Times on Thursday.



The statement came after forbes.com published an opinion piece Sunday which argued that Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (CSSA) at foreign universities seek to "monitor and control speech of Chinese students and professors abroad."



The piece, titled "Ban official Chinese student organizations abroad," was written by Anders Corr, whose bio on the Forbes website claims he has five years of military intelligence experience and now owns a company that offers political risk analysis services.



"The CSSA is an organization established on the principle of student governance, and its mission is to enrich students' lives and spread Chinese culture," Wang Zhenhao, president of the CSSA at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin told the Global Times on Thursday.



Corr's piece also claims there is a link between CSSAs and espionage, questioning their connection with Chinese embassies in countries including Australia, the UK and the US. However, Wang said contact is necessary as it can help ensure students' safety in case of an emergency, said Wang.



Any funding given to CSSAs by embassies never has political strings attached, the Yale statement said, adding that the contact is also about receiving non-political support for training sessions, such as entrepreneurship training.

According to the websites of CSSAs at US universities, their activities mainly include holding parties, playing games, organizing outdoor activities such as kite-flying and holding lectures.



"The ambitions and ideals of our schoolmates are extremely diverse," said the Yale statement.



Corr also wrote that "such government intervention, propaganda and strictures on freedom of speech are contrary to the principles of academic freedom."



However, Wang said that their activities are subject to the university's supervision, and "there's no way we can 'monitor or control' speech or academic freedom."