Females who make it out of poverty struggle to take care of the families that supported their rise

Popular TV series Ode to Joy sparks heated discussion over fenghuangnü or "phoenix women," a term which refers to women who rose from poverty to pursue successful careers in China's big cities. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Lin Xi, 26, works for a financial company in Beijing, but she wasn't always a big city gal. She grew up in a small county in Jilin Province that is listed as one of the poorest places in China.



"My parents are both farmers. Our family's total yearly income is about 5,000 yuan ($736), and they say the average monthly income of a Beijinger is over 8,000 yuan," said Lin. "Imagine 5,000 yuan a year and for an entire family. There were times when my family had to think about where to get food for our next lunch, or else we would starve."



It was then that Lin determined in her mind that she would not have the same life as her parents. "I swore to myself that I would leave this god forsaken place when I grew up," she said.



Lin worked hard and got into a prestigious university in Beijing and found a good job in the city after graduation.



In China, women like Lin are known as fenghuangnü or "phoenix women." The term refers to women who have grown up in destitute families but have managed to move up in the world to have successful careers, like a phoenix that has risen from the ashes.



Phoenix women were a hot topic on Chinese social media recently because of a character named Fan Shengmei in the uber-popular TV series Ode to Joy.



In the show, Fan is beautiful, worldly and good at her job at a big company in Shanghai. She has achieved her dream of leaving her poor beginnings behind but is shackled with responsibility for her family. Her father is in a coma and needs money for medical treatment, and her mother, elder brother, his wife and their son are all unemployed and depend on Fan for support. The family burden takes a huge chunk of Fan's income every month.



Fan's family thinks that because she lives in a big city, she is earning "big bucks" and therefore owes the entire family - not only her parents but also her brother, brother-in-law and their kid.



Her parents also still hold on to the old thought that men are more important than women, so they spoil their son and sacrifice their daughter's interests. Whenever their son gets into trouble, they make Fan bail him out.



Fan's family background has also affected how she chooses a mate. She only wants to date a wealthy man because she wants him to be able to support her entire family as well.



Fan's life story is both pitiful and hateful to viewers. They pity her for her family life but hate her for being materialistic. That's the harsh reality of China's fenghuangnü.



Lu Jiehua, a sociology professor at Peking University, said that the attitudes of city dwellers toward fenghuangnü and fenghuangnan, men in a similar situation, is a reflection of significant social, cultural and economic gaps that still exist between rural and urban China.



"Fenghuangnan and fenghuangnü are like immigrants to the city," said Lu. "They face culture shock and frequently find that their views about the world differ from those who have grown up in the city."



These differences, said Lu, have been made more visible by China's massive urbanization and come to the surface in both personal and professional relationships.



"Both Fenghuangnan and fenghuangnü struggle to achieve excellence and are under a lot of pressure because of their family," Lu said.



"In most cases, fenghuangnü are under more pressure than fenghuangnan because many older generation parents value their son more than their daughter, and when sacrifices need to made, they ask their daughters, instead of troubling their son."





Although successful, most phoenix women still suffer from an inferiority complex because of their poor background. Photo: Li Hao/GT





A deep sense of inferiority



Lin watches Ode to Joy and often feels the same as Fan.



"I understand why Fan would appear so materialistic and why she likes to buy expensive clothes and pretend to be well off," Lin said.



"Growing up, I was trapped in this sense of inferiority. It became stronger when I came to Beijing because of the big wealth gap and the different life experience. People from big cities always seem more knowledgeable. So, we feel we need to try harder to look like them and to have progressive thoughts like them."



Sun Hao, a relationship counselor in Beijing, said that many fenghuangnü feel inferior to local city dwellers because their upbringing isn't as good as them, which makes the new arrivals more introverted and afraid to socialize with the locals.



"This kind of mindset keeps them from fitting into the life in big cities," Sun said.



A debt that must be repaid



Mao Hui, a 40-year-old doctor in Beijing fights with her husband and her 14-year-old daughter because she has been loaning most of her income and savings to her relatives in her hometown for the past 10 years.



Mao is from a small village in Heilongjiang Province. Her parents are now over 70, and she has three older brothers who are all farmers and have a difficult life. She is the only sibling to attend university and leave the village.



"The only reason I was able to afford to go to a medical school was my parents and the support of my three brothers," she said. "It's true, they didn't give me much money compared to what I give them now, but it's because of them that I can be here today. So, I owe it to them to support them and show my gratitude."



Another reason Mao hides in her heart is her desire to prove her parents wrong, to show them that a girl can achieve a greater career than man.



"Although my brothers have not achieved what I have achieved, I feel that my parents still think they are better than me because they believe males are the ones who can carry on the family line, and they treat my brothers better," Mao said.



Mao's husband and daughter don't understand. "My daughter understands why I support my parents, but not my older brothers," she said.



Mao has lent her family upward of 100,000 yuan over the years. She loaned her older brothers money to start a business, helped their kids get a job and gave them money to get married, and they never pay her back.



Mao's daughter thinks it is not right.



"My daughter doesn't understand why I always tell her to be frugal but always give money to my brother," Mao said.



"She is an only child. She doesn't understand the deep emotions between siblings. Sometimes I am exhausted by all the demands from my family. I sometimes get mad and wonder why they can't be more independent and support themselves, but I can't just leave them. They are my family, and they have supported me before."



Chen Zhilin, a relationship counselor based in Chongqing, said that it is possible for phoenix women to strike a balance between their need to pay back their "debt" and what is reasonable for their survival.



"They need to set boundaries between their birth family and their new family with their husband," Chen said. "In Mao's case, she needs to make sure that the requirement from her brothers wouldn't influence her family. She needs to think about herself and her own needs first."



Speaking of how challenging such a change would be, Chen said that it's attainable if the person is determined to make a change.



"Life is not all wonderful, neither is it all bad. In the current Chinese society, as long as we are willing to make an effort, we can change our fate by ourselves, whether you are a city dweller or fenghuangnü," Chen said.



Is it harder for a man?



Before the term fenghuangnü rose to popularity, the male form fenghuangnan made waves among Net users.



About two years ago, the male term leaped to notoriety after a 30-year-old man posted a marriage advertisement online, listing a set of requirements for his potential wife. He required that his future wife be willing to have his parents' names included in any property they buy together and let his parents and siblings live in the same house with them.



She should also be from the city, an only child, and the sole inheritor of her parents' wealth. Also, her parents should have their own apartment and their own health insurance and pensions so as to impose no financial burdens on the young couple.



Despite explaining that his requirements were motivated by wanting to repay his parents for the hardships they had endured to put him through university, most of the comments in response to the advertisement derided the man for being selfish, hypocritical, and money-grubbing.



Sun said compared to fenghuangnan, city dwellers are more understanding toward fenghuangnü and that they assimilate more easily into city life.



"The Chinese society expects the man to shoulder major family responsibilities, such as buying an apartment and a car. So, the pressure on men is higher," Sun said.



"Fenghuangnan usually can't fulfill the expected responsibilities because of the burden from their family, so it's more difficult for them settle down in the city."



