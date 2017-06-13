S. Korean professor injured from terror-suspected parcel explosion

One South Korean professor was injured early Tuesday from a terror attack-suspected explosion of a parcel delivered to the professor's office, Yonhap news agency reported citing the police.



The blast occurred at about 8:40 a.m. local time (2340 GMT Monday) in the office of the professor, identified only by his surname Kim, which is located at the engineering faculty building of Yonsei University in western Seoul.



Kim was taken to a nearby hospital as he sustained minor burns in his neck, chest and hands.



The professor told the police that when he opened a box inside a shopping bag hanging on the door knob of his office, it suddenly exploded.



Witnesses reportedly said that a terror attack was suspected as small bolts popped out of the box when it went off.



The police dispatched the armed special operations squad to the scene while cordoning off the area for investigation.



A police official was quoted as saying the explosive seemed shoddy and that whether it was a terror attack or a wrongdoing for resentment will be determined after investigations.

