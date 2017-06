Workers assemble subway trains that will enter service in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, at a plant of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co in Zhuzhou, Central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. The trains will have five carriages and a maximum speed of 80 kilometers an hour. They will run on the city's 25.6-kilometer Orange Line Metro. A total of 27 trains will be exported to Pakistan in July. Photo: IC