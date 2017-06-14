Law needs to intervene over Apple’s alleged monopoly

Apple's policy of creaming off 30 percent of tip revenue collected on local apps has caused wide public dissatisfaction. Tips are voluntarily offered by app users to content creators, be they individuals or a team, as a reward for their work. Apple now designates tipping as in-app purchases, but this is just dissembling on their part.



WeChat, a social media app widely used in China, declined to comply with Apple's policy and has disabled the tipping function on versions run on iOS. Some small platforms such as online content aggregation app Toutiao and question-and-answer website Zhihu have compromised. Apple will peel off 3 to 3.2 yuan from a tip of 10 yuan, a percentage which is startling.



It must be pointed out that Apple's decision to wring more profits from tip revenue is unacceptable to the majority of Chinese people. It is an act of bullying similar to robbery. If Apple insists on this practice, regardless of how much revenue it grasps from it, the image of the company in the Chinese market will be seriously damaged, and this will harm its development in China in the long-run.



Chinese domestic brands are seeking a bigger market share. Four domestic smartphone companies ranked among the top five by shipments in China in the first quarter of 2017. Apple only placed fourth in the ranking, the sole foreign brand. Had it not been for its unique operating system that helped sustain users, the situation might be even worse. At this juncture, Apple should strive to consolidate its status in the Chinese market through innovations rather than taking radical approaches.



Apple may violate the antitrust principle by imposing a forced charge that takes advantage of its market share and operating system. The law should intervene at this point.



Surprisingly, no Chinese companies filed a lawsuit against Apple over the tipping dispute. Chinese market supervision authorities have so far remained silent. We expect they will conduct an investigation and get involved soon.



It's obvious that the rights and interests of Apple users have been infringed. Non-Apple users can freely tip authors of their favorite articles, but those who use iPhones have to hand over 30 percent of the tip to Apple, leaving only 70 percent for the authors. In view of the unfair conditions Apple forcibly imposed on them, they as individual users are unable to confront the company. Kidnapped by Apple's unique operating system, it is difficult to make other choices.



Apple has violated the basic principles of fair competition and the authorities should conduct an anti-trust investigation into it.



There is no need to incorporate nationalism into the matter. If a company is suspected of using monopolistic practices to maximize profits, the market supervision department and the law should intervene. At a time when the rule of law is comprehensively advancing, Chinese society should become more accustomed to resorting to law when public interests have been violated.

