Anbang head suspended amid talk of run in with Chinese authorities

Wu Xiaohui, CEO and chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, has been suspended from his positions for ''personal reasons,'' according to a statement on Anbang's official website on Wednesday.



Anbang replaced Wu with another senior executive in the group, the statement said, adding that the company is operating normally in all aspects.



Money.163.com reported on Wednesday that the person who took over from Wu is Yao Dafeng, the former deputy general manager of Anbang.



On Wednesday, the shares of companies in which Anbang holds significant stakes mostly slumped. For example, shares of China Vanke, in which Anbang has a stake of about 5.02 percent, slumped by 2.95 percent, while shares of Goldwind Science & Technology Co fell by 1.41 percent.



A report from caijing.com.cn late on Tuesday said that Wu had been taken away by authorities on Friday.



Anbang has not addressed that report.



The Financial Times reported earlier this month that Wu had been barred from leaving China, but that story was denied by an Anbang spokesman.



The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has sent a working group to investigate Anbang's business, such as premium revenues and overseas investment, money.163.com said.



The CIRC also prohibited Anbang from launching new insurance products in the three months that started on May 4, saying that some of the company's products have "deviated from the nature of insurance."



A report by Caixin Weekly magazine in April claimed that Anbang had exaggerated its capital position by cross investment. Anbang has issued several statements saying that the Caixin report was trying to tarnish the company's reputation.

