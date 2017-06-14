Toyota may consider acquisitions

Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or acquisitions to acquire new technology, the company's president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.



At an annual shareholders meeting, President Akio Toyoda said the world's second-biggest automaker will be more aggressive in the areas of electric vehicles and autonomous cars, conceding that he may have focused too much on preserving the status quo.



"The auto industry is undergoing big changes, and issues and ideas that we may have thought were far off in the future could affect us tomorrow. That's why we need to go on the offensive while also preserving our areas of strength," he said.



