Figuratively speaking

298m tons



China's coal output in May, up 12.1 percent year-on-year to the highest level in almost two years, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.



494.7b kWh



Electricity generated in China in May, up 5 percent year-on-year, data from the NBS showed.



360m yuan



Capital flows to Hong Kong on Tuesday from the Chinese mainland under the Stock Connect program, the highest since December 8, 2016, Bloomberg data showed.



298.5b yuan



China Life Insurance's premium income for Jan-May, up 19.3 percent year-on-year, it informed Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Wednesday.



32m bpd



OPEC's oil output in May, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday. The agency forecast that global crude oil demand will reach 99.3 million bpd in 2018.

