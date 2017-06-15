Rodman gives Trump’s book to North Korea

Flamboyant basketball star Dennis Rodman handed over a copy of Donald Trump
's "The Art of the Deal" to a North Korea
n minister on Thursday, along with a whole host of other off-the-wall goodies.
The eccentric ex-Chicago Bulls player is shown in video and photos presenting the North's Sports Minister Kim Il-guk with a copy of the book by Trump, who was Rodman's boss when he appeared on the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show.
Rodman, wearing green nail varnish, also gave the minister a copy of "Where's Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection", along with some soap, and two autographed jerseys.
The "Where's Waldo?" series - known in some parts of the world as "Where's Wally?" - feature very busy cartoon pictures where the reader has to find the main character. He is often hiding in a crowd or behind objects.
A review of "The Totally Essential Travel Collection" on Amazon.co.uk says it "is a great tool for learning about different cultures, various historical events and for expanding your child's geographical knowledge".
Rodman arrived in the North Korean capital Tuesday on a mission he said he believed US President Donald Trump would be "pretty happy" about, adding he was trying to accomplish something that "we both need."