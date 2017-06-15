May eyes deal to prop up minority government

Source:AFP Published: 2017/6/15 23:23:39





British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have reached a "broad agreement" with the ultra-conservative Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority government, a source told AFP on Thursday.The Conservative source said talks with the small Northern Irish party were progressing well ahead of meetings later Thursday in Downing Street with all of the British province's main political leaders.Both parties are committed to strengthening British unity, delivering Brexit , combating terrorism, and delivering prosperity, the source said, adding however that "at the moment there isn't a deal".The government meanwhile said the state opening of the British parliament - when May's government presents its legislation program - will take place on June 21, two days later than planned.A Conservative source said this meant the party was "confident" it had enough votes for the program to be approved, after May suffered a disastrous setback in snap elections a week ago that saw her lose her majority in the 650-seat House of Commons, just ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations with Brussels.The Conservatives, who have 317 MPs, are looking to strike a deal with the DUP, who have 10.The prospect of a deal between the two parties has caused disquiet, with the DUP's anti-abortion and gay rights stance in the crosshairs.