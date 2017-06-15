Capello targets survival

Fabio Capello, new head coach of Jiangsu Suning, is welcomed by a crowd of Chinese fans at Nanjing Lukou International Airport on Monday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Photo: IC

Fabio Capello has set his sights on steering new employers ­Jiangsu Suning away from the Chinese ­Super League (CSL) relegation zone and success in the Chinese FA Cup as the Italian prepares for the latest chapter of his long coaching career.



Capello was appointed at the weekend to replace South Korea's Choi Yong-soo with the club languishing in 15th place in the 16-team Chinese league after a disastrous start to the campaign.



The Italian, who won the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan and Serie A title with AS Roma, will be assisted by former Italy wing-back Gianluca Zambrotta, with the pair signing contracts that will take them through to the end of next ­season.



"When I received Jiangsu's offer, their long-term plan struck me," ­Capello told reporters. "I'm here first to lift our position in the Chinese Super League rankings, and in the meantime try to gain something in the Chinese FA Cup ... After three days of training, I have got to know the players' abilities and I think we will be able to fight on in both competitions. I have a lot of faith in both the Suning corporation and in the club."



Last season ­Jiangsu finished as runners-up in both the CSL and FA Cup but have won just once in 12 league matches this campaign.



The club's best form has been in the Asian Champions League, where they reached the round of 16, only to be eliminated by fellow Chinese side Shanghai SIPG the day before Choi stood down.



Capello, who turns 71 on Sunday, claimed he came into the job with knowledge of the Chinese game, having worked on the league during his time as a pundit on Italian television.



"In Italy I am a guest on some TV channels and I have commentated on CSL matches," he said.



"I've watched lots of Jiangsu's matches and have a certain level of understanding of the team."



One of the first tasks facing Capello will be to stem the flow of goals leaked by his defense. They have conceded 22 times this season, the second worst record in the league.



"Zambrotta will be focusing on the construction of the defense," Capello said. "As one of the best defenders in the world, he also has rich coaching experience."



Capello's first game in charge will be on Sunday when his side host 13th-placed Changchun Yatai.



