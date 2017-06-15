Li steels himself for the Ultimate test

The message from Li Jingliang was a simple one.



"I've never felt better in my life," said the Chinese fighter, who is set to enter the fray on Saturday night in Singapore as the Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its return to Asia with UFC Fight Night 111.



From here on for the 29-year-old Xinjiang native, known in fighting circles as "The Leech," it's all about possibilities - as it is for the UFC when it seeks to carve further inroads into Asia after and absence of around 16 months.



Victory over Frank "The Crank" Camacho, who fights out of Saipan, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium would push Li's record to 13-4 - and put him on a 3-0 streak as he seeks to climb the rankings high enough to earn a title shot in a talent-laden weight division ­currently ruled by the American Tyron Woodley (17-3-1).



"There are more and more MMA fighters in China and more and more MMA fans," said Li. "I know that I am in a hard division but if I keep winning my chance will come. My goal since signing on with the UFC is to become China's first world champion and nothing is going to stop me.



"I'm happy to be fighting back in Asia and in Singapore where there are so many Chinese people. It is up to me to prove myself again on this big stage and do my country proud. I know I have to be an all-round fighter, a complete fighter, if I am to get to the top."



The UFC event on Saturday night is headlined by two former champions in bantamweight Holly Holm and heavyweight Andrei Arlovski but comes ­loaded with Asian talent.



The card was robbed of another Chinese fighter when the 31-year-old Wang Guan - due to make his debut here - was forced two weeks ago to pull out due to injury. But there are nine Asians on the card including Li and the wildly popular South Korean "The Stun Gun" Kim Dong-hyun (23-3-1, one no contest) who faces the promising American ­Colby Covington (11-1).



The UFC is yet to stage an event on the Chinese mainland - although Macao hosted two fight nights in 2014 - and Li believes it's only a matter of time before the world's largest MMA promotion sorts that particular situation out.



"The support is there - from the local governments to the fans and to the fighters," said Li. "I think it is only a matter of time before the UFC can arrange an event on the mainland and that would be great for me and for MMA.



"I continue to improve and I will continue to improve. Saturday night is the next step for me and I have watched the tapes. My opponent is tough but Li Jingliang is here. I will break him down."



Mathew Scott is a freelance sports writer whose work covering Asian MMA can be found at The Fight Nation.