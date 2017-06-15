Mickelson out of Open

Phil Mickelson withdrew from the US Open on Thursday, opting to skip the tournament to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony, organizers said.



Mickelson,46, had been granted a tee time by US Open organizers on the off chance that any delay in play may allow him time to fly from California to Erin Hills, Wisconsin for the start of the first round. But with play at the 117th US Open getting under way on Thursday under bright sunshine and clear skies, Mickelson's hopes of playing evaporated.



The US Open is the only title missing from his collection of five majors. He has posted six second-place finishes in 26 attempts since 1990.

