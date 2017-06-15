Rio price tag up to $13b

The cost of last year's Rio Olympic Games has risen to 43.3 billion reais ($13.2 billion), around 14.5 billion reais more than originally planned, according to figures published by the federal agency for Olympic legacy on Wednesday. The original budget when Brazil won the right to host the Games was around 28.8 billion reais.



The total announced on Wednesday could still rise further, but it was in keeping with expectations that had been revised during the countdown to South America's first-ever Olympic Games.





