Ronaldo remains silent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to accusations that he evaded paying taxes of 14.7 million euros ($16.4 million) by saying that remaining silent was the "best answer."



"Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet," the Real Madrid star forward said on Instagram with a photo of himself in a Portugal polo shirt and right forefinger raised to his lips.



Ronaldo insisted Wednesday that he had a "conscience clear, always," as he arrived at Lisbon airport to fly out to the Confederations Cup in Russia.





