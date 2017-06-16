Refs given more power

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/6/16 0:03:40
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behavior by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.
The procedure allows referees to halt the match and make a public announcement over discriminatory fan behavior, temporarily suspend the game if the problem persists and completely stop the match if the behavior does not stop.
The governing body also introduced an initiative to deploy anti-discrimination officials into the crowd to detect and report abusive behavior.
The 10th edition of the Confederations Cup will kick off on Saturday with hosts Russia facing New Zealand.