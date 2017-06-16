Refs given more power

Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behavior by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.



The procedure allows referees to halt the match and make a public announcement over discriminatory fan behavior, temporarily suspend the game if the problem persists and completely stop the match if the behavior does not stop.



The governing body also ­introduced an initiative to deploy anti-discrimination ­officials into the crowd to detect and report abusive behavior.



The 10th edition of the Confederations Cup will kick off on Saturday with hosts Russia facing New Zealand.





