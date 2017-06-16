Death toll in London residential building fire rises to 30

Police have confirmed that at least 30 people have died in a massive fire that engulfed a residential building in west London, Sky News reported on Friday.



Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy was quoted by Sky News as saying that the building is in a "hazardous state" and the number of dead is expected to increase further.



So far, 12 people remain in critical care following the deadly fire, according to Cundy.



Meanwhile, the police say there is no suggestion so far that the fire was started deliberately.



Three Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) modules and 30 specialist USAR firefighters are working to make the block safe at the fire scene, so the firefighters can continue to progress throughout the building, making a detailed search, according to the London Fire Brigade.

