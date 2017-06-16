China, US to hold first diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington

China and the United States will hold their first diplomatic and security dialogue next Wednesday in Washington D.C., a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
will co-chair the dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, said spokesperson Lu Kang at a daily press briefing.
Fang Fenghui, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, will also participate in the dialogue.
The two sides will exchange views on China-US relations and other issues of common concern, Lu said.
The diplomatic and security dialogue is one of four high-level mechanisms established during the Mar-a-Lago meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping
and US President Donald Trump
in Florida in April.
The other three are dialogues on economics; law enforcement and cyber security; and on social, cultural and people-to-people exchange.